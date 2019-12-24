GOVERNMENT VERSUS THE MASSES

I have come to a very sad conclusion that a Nigeria fit for the tag of a sane nation is still a pipe dream, and will remain so for decades to come. Witnessing bestial antics by the powers that be is very much our inescapable lot.

Any semblance of hope that our democratic institutions would grow in strength now appears dashed. Democracy and common sense are being slaughtered on the altar of modern day despotic rule.

This government has largely betrayed the confidence reposed on it by the masses. Why should a sane person applaud this evil rain that is set to visit every household?

A nation whose security agencies and government gleefully release members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect and task them to “go sin no more”, a nation where a respected judge is chased out of court by gun-wielding security agents and targeted occupants of the court beaten to pulp before being whisked away to God-knows-where, a nation where there is zero regard for the rule of law…

Convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his ally, Olawale Bakare, were whisked away by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), in broad daylight. The DSS guys masked their shameful faces. They meant business! They were hell bent to execute their plan with precision. Their itchy fingers were firmly on the trigger. Their leader, a certain Ademola, was overheard shouting ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’. They did not bother to respect the sacred court. Their accomplice, a suspected fake lawyer, wasted no time in dragging Sowore to the ground. Respected legal icon, Chief Femi Falana, was harassed. DSS reduced the court to an absurd theatre and their paymasters clapped and popped liquor.

At a time when the rest of the world is making gargantuan progress in sciences, technology, sports, business and politics, Nigeria is descending into an out-dated despotic rule. The Buhari administration should rise above pettiness and allow the law to thrive.

Sowore is not Nigeria’s problems. He has no record of killing Nigerians unlike the frequently released Boko Haram members. The federal government should rather focus on reviving Nigeria’s ailing economy. Forget the fictitious statistics of how towering our economy has grown, the reality is a stark opposite.

Ofonime Honesty, Port Harcourt, Rivers State