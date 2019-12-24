Dasuki Regains Freedom After Four Years in DSS Custody

Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) has regained freedom after four years in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS),

Dasuki who had been in DSS custody since 2015 was released on Tuesday night following a directive by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that he and the convener of #RevelutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, be released based on the bail conditions earlier granted to them by various courts.

Sowore who was arrest on December 6, had earlier been released on Tuesday evening.

THISDAY gathered that Dasuki left the DSS premises at 9.00 pm on Tuesday and was received by family members and well-wishers at his Asokoro residence at 9.30 pm.

