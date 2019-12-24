Buhari Names Akande as NCC Board Chairman

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday named Prof. Adeolu Akande as the new Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Board of Commissioners.

Akande, who hails from the South-west, replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, who has held the office in the last four years.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president also appointed Mr. Uche Onwude (South-east) to replace Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume as a non-executive commissioner on the board subject to Senate confirmation.

Adesina also said Buhari appointed Mr. Abubakar Sa’id as the Board Chairman of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Other members of NITDA board are: Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North-west) who replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki and Dr. Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo.

Also, Buhari replaced Chief Bisi Adegbuyi with Dr. Adebayo Adewusi (South-west) as the Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

He also said the president appointed Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar to replace Mr. Yusuf Kazaure as the Board Chairman of Galaxy Bone Limited (GBB) while Dr. George Moghalu takes over from Kazaure as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

In another appointment, Buhari named Dr. Najeem Salam to replace Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development; Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale to replace Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services and Hadi Mohammed to take over from Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.