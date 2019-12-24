Buhari Calls Jonathan over Attack on Country Home

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday made a telephone call to former President Goodluck Jonathan, sympathising with the former president over an attack on his Otuoke country home by gunmen.

The president also assured his predecessor of his protection.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” which claimed the life of a gallant soldier.

Shehu also said Buhari commended the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, and condoled with the bereaved family, officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

He said Buhari assured Jonathan of his protection, pledging that all citizens of the country would continue to be the major pre-occupation of his administration.