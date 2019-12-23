Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Parts of Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have tried to force their way into parts of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

According to an eyewitness, the terrorists stormed the town, along Gashua road near the Police Force Headquarters around 5.30 p.m yesterday.

There was heavy artillery shelling by the military as the terrorists made desperate attempt to infiltrate Damaturu.

Meanwhile, Residents of Damaturu have all scampered for safety in their houses as the sound of artillery guns and rocket launchers completely destabilised business activities in the town.

All activities have been shut down, residents are indoors and only movement of heavy security vehicles can be heard.

Hundreds of travellers are trapped on the exit and entry routes of Damaturu as security forces have blocked all routes into the town.

It was gathered that many travellers are stranded especially at the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway, including Governor Zulum’s convoy, which was going to pick up the governor in Gombe.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Njoka Irabor, also confirmed the attack.

He, however, noted that the security operatives are on top of the situation and that the insurgents have withdrawn from the Gashua road where they were first sighted.