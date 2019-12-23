Sanwo-Olu Urges Youths to Embrace Technological Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked youths in the country to embrace technological innovations as career options in the future would depend largely on data and software knowledge.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the need to embrace technological innovations was the driving force behind his administration’s recent decision to commit about N250 million for innovation fund as students who are technologically inclined and prepared would have an edge over those who are not.

He made these observation when he delivered the first convocation lecture of the Mountain Top University (MTU), which was titled “Future of Jobs and The World of Work: The Need for Graduates That Are Globally Competitive,” at Ibafo, Ogun state. The governor noted that the rules that once governed a world of distinct nation-states are being re-written with various disruptive models as “the future clearly belongs to data and software. Data, as they say, is the new oil. Intangibles are superseding tangibles as the predominantly currency of the emerging era.

“Under the impact of technology, especially modern communication and transportation technologies, the world has taken on the characteristics of a global village-with implications for the present and the future of work.

“With 60 percent of Africa’s population below the age of 25 years old and in Nigeria, half of the population is under 20 years of age, and 75 per cent are under 35 years and in Lagos State young people below

the age of 25 constitute roughly 50 per cent of the population.

“I am pleased to let you know that earlier this month I launched a technological innovation fund to support the young people of Lagos State. This is just the beginning; we will do much more in 2020.

“Whether this large youth population turns out to be a blessing or a burden will be decided by the decisions that we make as a nation,” he said.

The Chancellor of MTU, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, enjoined the graduating students to be focused as they join the labour force of the nation. Olukoya also charged them to utilised the knowledge they acquired from the university to solve national problems.

“You are the future leaders that have been specially prepared to make a transformative impact on our society. So you have to remain strong and focused in the lord to be able to achieve the greatness prepared for you,” he said.

In his own comment, the Vice Chancellor of MTU, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, stated that the university has personified the kind of school that many Nigerians have always sought in terms of quality education, morals, professionalism and student’s excellent disposition.

According to him, “it is worthy to note that MTU is not a profit-oriented venture. We believe that education is a right and not a privilege and it should not be denied to anyone on the basis of poverty. Hence we operate an affordable and flexible tuition fee schedule.

“As a mark of magnanimity, we also offer a 50 percent rebate policy for some of our academic programmes in a bid to make qualitative education available to all. In addition, 25 percent is given to all our pastors and ministers whose children/wards are studying in the school while 15 percent rebate is given to members of MFM, as various scholarship opportunities also exist, including DKO scholarship foundation,” he stated.

The breakdown of the academic performance showed that 22 students made first class; 50 second class upper divisions; 47 second class lower divisions. There was only one third class degree.

The overall best students Benjamin Ayodipupo, who made a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 from year one to his graduation, ascribed his success to determination and focus. Ayodipupo pledged to utilise his skills to solve health challenges facing the country.

However, the Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources, Dr. Boniface Odum, said the commission would continue to seek better ways to improve the nation’s education sector.