20m Nigerians in Diaspora Should Vote in 2023, Says Dabiri

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

Following steps being taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission to introduce electronic voting to the nation’s electoral system, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said her commission was working towards ensuring that the over 20 million Nigerians living abroad are allowed to vote in future elections.

She gave the hint in Ado-Ekiti ovr the weekend at the celebration of the 2019 Ekiti Diaspora Homecoming Reception put together by Ekiti State Government in conjunction with some youth organisations.

Represented on the occasion by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa argued that since Nigerians living abroad are contributing an estimated $25 billion to the Nigeria’s economy, it was only normal that they are allowed to vote in their various countries of abode.

“With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian Economy, estimated at over $25 billion in 2018, we believe they deserve to vote.

“We are already working with the National Assembly to hopefully make this a reality in Nigeria through amendment to the country’s Electoral Act.

“We therefore look forward to many more engagements with Nigerians in the Diaspora in the years ahead,” she said.

She disclosed that the commission in collaboration with other stakeholders had also drafted and validated a holistic Diaspora policy currently awaiting the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

According to her, the federal government had already declared July 25 every year as a date set aside to recognise and appraise Nigerians in the Diaspora on their contributions to national development.

This, she noted, was to ensure networking, dialogue and constructive interface between Nigerian professionals and experts in the Diaspora, and Nigerians at home, on development challenges and opportunities.

She said since the establishment of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, a lot of activities had been embarked upon to fulfil the mandates of the commission.

“Such activities include advocacy to states to key into the larger Diaspora movement. The establishment of Diaspora focal point in the governors’ offices in all the states of the federation is paramount.

“I am happy to inform you that Ekiti State is one of the frontline states out of 16 states that have established either a Diaspora desk or office of Diaspora Affairs.

“On November 5 and 6, we organised the second Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja which was a huge success with participation by over 600 people from different parts of the world.

“As a follow-up to the summit, on December 18 and 19, two young Nigerians resident in Saudi Arabia put together the first Saudi Arabia/Nigeria Investment Forum, an offshoot of the Nigerians in Diaspora Investment Summit. It was also a great success,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Femi Odere, described the theme for Diaspora homecoming, which was: “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for Youth and Socio-Economic Development in Ekiti State” as apt.

The governor said he deliberately created the Diaspora Affairs Office, so that Ekiti sons and daughters living abroad could further contribute to the economic restoration agenda of his government.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN), called on all Nigerians in Diaspora, especially those from Ekiti State to shun negative activities that could give the country and the state, a bad name.

Represented by Prof. Sylvester Ojo, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, Babalola urged them to strive to always project the good name of the country and be of quality assistance to the jobless and the needy in the country.