Calm Down…Aminu Babangida Isn’t Getting Married

So many timeless and enduring truths have been communicated over the years through books. However, the one that most applies to Aminu Babangida on this occasion comprises the first lines from the Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice: it is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife. Whereas many feminists would scoff at this idea that a woman is nothing short of a final decoration to an already decorated life, the stance of Aminu Babandiga greatly injures the maxim. Not yet for me, he says.

To put things in the right perspective, Aminu Babangida has a lot going for him. Although his foremost identity is that of the chairman of Unity Bank, his last name is a dead giveaway. Oga Aminu is the son of a former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida. But make no mistake, Aminu is a boss standing on his own legs, even excluding his exploits with Unity Bank.

His education is a fitting background to his accomplishments and the vast fields of business endeavours at his command. He holds an MA and a BA from Westminster and Regents Business schools, both situated in London. He also attended the College Du Leman and the Gstaad International School in Switzerland, including the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Oxford, UK.

All this education – as well as various career stops in dignified establishments and industries – are responsible for the width of his expertise in banking and finance, oil exploration, entrepreneurship, business management, and administration. Perhaps, they have a role to play in his reticence and unwillingness to wear the ‘danshiki’ of wedlock.

Naturally, while the boss himself has allegedly attributed his singleness to his commitment to Unity Bank, folks who are unrelated to him – and have probably never even met him – seem to think that his siblings are responsible. Granted, the Babangida siblings – Aisha and Muhammed – have not quite, according to reports, got a handle on the marital bicycle. But that is hardly a reason to walk the path of life alone. After all, what is sauce for the goose is rarely sauce for Babangida.

Whatever the case, Aminu remains unmarried, undoubtedly to the horror of many an ambitious lady.