Abati, Otiono, Umeh, Others Endorse Eze’s Collection of Poems

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former Senior Special Assistant on Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati, Canadian Professor, Prof Nduka Otiono and Senator Victor Umeh were among those who last week endorsed a collection of poems by Mr James Eze, a poet and Chief Press Secretary to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Abati, who was the reviewer of the collection, ‘Dispossesed’ described the work as a perfect one for those who cherish fine poetry.

He said, “Dispossessed is a welcome and remarkable contribution, and that Eze despite his many forays in the private and public sectors has been able to find the time and energy to put a fence around some of his works over the years is a major exercise in self-discovery and self-affirmation, if not self-definition.”

Senator Umeh said even though he was not a literary personality, he was humbled by the show of support for Eze by great literary minds like Abati, Otiono and others.

Speaking on what inspired him to write the book Eze said, “I settled for the title ‘Dispossesed’ to mirror the condition of Nigerians who are daily dispossessed of a lot of things by the political class.

“You may not exactly understand a craft man and his craft, but the collection, especially the poem dispossessed speaks of Nigerians and their travails. We are daily dispossessed of electricity, good governance, and many more. You need to pick up and read the poem to feel and understand the pulse of the writer.”