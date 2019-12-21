The Remake of Glamour Girls

The news that Nollywood classic, Glamour Girls is in the remake has caused some form of real interest among Nollywood aficionados. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

A great film; and was a huge success at the time of release in 1994. It was a deviation from the stereotypical themes of rituals, family squabbles. Rather the focus was on sex, money, power and fame. It will be interesting to see how a modern day audience will view the film in current times. A remake of this Nollywood blockbuster, Glamour Girls, is in the works. Films like Glamour Girls and Living in Bondage, released earlier in 1992, which recently had a sequel, were great epic movies that put the Nigerian film industry on the map.

At the time of the film’s initial release in Nigeria, it was bashed widely for its nudity and glamorisation of immoral behaviour, but the industry have come a long way from then and women are seizing the narrative on what they choose to wear and how they present themselves. At the point of release, Glamour Girls was notorious for its sexual content and highlights the fact that life is difficult in Nigeria, resulting in a subculture that is replete with corruption and intrigue.

The news has caused some form of real interest among Nollywood aficionados; like it did with Living in Bondage. The thought or mentions of these two great works elicit nostalgia. Now following the success of the sequel “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” the executive producer Charles Okpaleke has bought the rights to Glamour Girls, a Nollywood classic of yesteryears.

Okpaleke’s rights to ‘Living in Bondage’ whose sequel recently achieved blockbuster status in Nigeria, having grossed over N140 million within the first one month of its release between November 8 to December 8.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ marked Okpaleke’s debut in Nollywood as an executive producer. The movie is still showing in cinemas nationwide. Analysts and Nollywood writers can’t just wait to see how much it garners in box office. That’s what matters, the total box office earnings.

Written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kenneth Nnebue, the filmmaker who also helmed the original Living in Bondage, the right to Glamour Girls was recently acquired by the business man Charles Okpaleke. Okpaleke, who is also the co-founder of media subsidiary Play Network Africa, had confirmed the news via his social media, “Charles Okpaleke acquires right to 1994 film “Glamour Girls” + there’s a remake coming!” His Instagram post read.

Glamour Girls, originally directed by Chika Onkwufor (Part 1) was the first Nigerian movie about ‘runs’. This movie existed even before the word ‘runs’ came about. Glamour Girls is the story about village girl, played by the late Jennifer Okere, who was convinced by her friend (played by Gloria Anozie) to come get a job in Lagos so as to live a better life.

The theme of the movie was mainly greed, women’s greed for material things.

This was evidenced in Liz Benson’s character, although married was ready to give that all up for the promise of becoming the first lady of Nigeria. She was duped by her lover who was a dream peddler with a phony accent. Part Two of the movie was very different from the first and it had just a few people reprising their roles. This part focused on the European prostitution ring that was popular in the 80s and 90s. It was told through the eyes of two women, the first being the madame and the other, a wife who sold herself for a self-serving husband, both of which lead to very disastrous results.

The original cast included big names in Nollywood like Liz Benson, Zack Orji, Gloria Anozie, Sandra Achums, Ngozi Ezeonu, Jennifer Okere, Barbara Odoh, Eucharia Anunobi. It also had quite a number of memorable moments like the Zach Orji famous bathroom scene with Eucharia Anunobi. Both actors posed topless in the bathtub frolicking with each other while Anunobi who was dubbed Nigeria’s Sharon Stone, delivered an impressive performance that led to her breakthrough.

Not surprising, the scene caused so much criticism that it led to Orji’s suspension from church but not without making him a household name. Same for Annunobi as society men chased her with all intent to ‘devour’ her after that steamy role, and the ladies guarded their men jealously wherever her site or name popped up. In defense, the producers said Eucharia Anunobi was not naked but was wearing a body suit. With this in mind, one can only wonder which stars will be joining the cast for the remake. In all however, Glamour Girls helped launch the careers of Pat Attah, Babara Odoh (the 2000 Naira Prostitute) and many others.