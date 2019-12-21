Liverpool Contest with Chelsea for Osimhen’s Signature

With Chelsea’s transfer ban reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, one of the top players on their wish list is Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, but indications are rife that Liverpool are also prowling on the Lille striker.

The January transfer window could be an exciting one for Liverpool after The Reds have already confirmed the impending arrival of Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg and there has been a million and one other players linked with a move to Anfield.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are one of a number of teams tracking Lille and Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen.

20-year-old Osimhen plays as a striker for the French side. He is known as a lethal finisher that is dominant in the air, although he is still inexperienced and that shows in his hold up play.

He is recognized as the demonic forward and was recently named in French Ligue 1 player of the month. Have you tried defending against that card? It’s a nightmare.

He has netted nine goals in 15 league appearances this season, bagging two in five in the Champions League. According to Football365, Lille are aware of parties interested in a deal of around €70m.

Analysts however are of the opinion that The Reds signing the Nigerian might not be a good move by the Anfield side, arguing that Osimhen may have burst onto the scene for Lille in France this season but Liverpool signing the Nigerian international could prove to be a bad move for Klopp and his team.

After agreeing a deal to sign Minamino, Liverpool’s options going forward are looking as strong as they have been for some years. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have both been used in a central role this season; the same one Osimhen naturally plays in.

Divock Origi is the club’s current back up striker and is deserving of his place in the squad. The big Belgian has made a habit of scoring in big moments and seems to make an impact whenever he is called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Osimhen would make it four first-team centre-forward options. He has scored nine goals in Ligue 1 this season, the same as Kylian Mbappe, and has caught the eye of several clubs. Strong in the air and possessing deadly finishing ability, you could say that the Nigerian is in a similar mould to Origi.

Liverpool must also consider the fact that it would take the 20-year-old time to adapt to the Premier League. Strikers who make the move from the French league are not always successful and it would certainly be a gamble if he were to come in at Anfield.

Origi himself is just 24 and seems to be a suitable back-up striker for the Reds. Signing Osimhen seems like a risk that is not worth taking, and could prove to be a waste of money for the club.