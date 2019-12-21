Alagbara Season 2 Promotes Culture among StarTimes Subscribers

Season 2 of Alagbara, the popular TV series of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello has been considered as the perfect indigenous series that sheds light on lives of different men from all walks of life and how they are controlled, manipulated, influenced, and reshaped by the women in their lives.

The TV series produced exclusively for StarTimes airs every Sunday on ST Yoruba and Orisun by 8.00p.m. and it features notable Nollywood faces; Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo, Ronke Ojo- Mosu, Dele Odule and many others.

The series currently on Season 3 episode 1 emphasises love, understanding, betrayal, family, jealousy, politics, and current happenings in the society. It promises to be a mind-blowing, intriguing and nonstop one of a kind watching experience.