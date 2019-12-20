NAVTRAC Holds Route March, Charges Personnel to Keep Fit

By Mary Ovie

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has charged its operatives to endeavour to go for periodic checkups and exercise regularly to keep fit as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanfford Enoch, gave the charge after the quarterly 10km route march designed to test the physical and mental fitness of officers and ratings of the NN.

The walk which began around 6am, kicked off from NAVTRAC down to Costain roundabout and back to the command, had all members of the naval units under the command in attendance.

The FOC who was represented by the Commanding Ashore Sea Training Officer, Naval Training Command, Commodore Adesola Adesope, said the charge was necessary given the recent high rate of death casualties due to failure to go for check ups.

He also charged them on the need to be psychologically, physically and mentally alert at all times.

On the route march, the FOC said the exercise, which brings all units and formations under the command together once a quarter, was in line with directives from the Naval Headquarters.

He said the aim was to assess their physical fitness, mental alertness, stamina and psychological disposition, applauding the about 1,000 personnel who partook in it for exhibiting combat readiness.

After the route March, personnel returned back to the parade ground of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) QUORRA for bouts of exercises.

Given the signal from the exercise commander, the representative of the FOC addressed the troops and civilians at the parade ground.

After appraising the performance of all participants, he said reiterated that the route march is one of her annual program and in this case, the very last for the year 2019, adding that the route march is first to check the fitness of personnel, secondly, to show the civilian populace that the military is always there for them in times of any security challenge, especially now that the yuletide approaches.

He said: “Also, it is very important for us as military men to take part to ensure we are fit. Thus, I employ all to keep fit. Recently, there’s been high rate of death casualties due to failure to go for check ups.

“Everyone should at least go for blood pressure check up at least thrice a week, both as civilians and military men. Although this has nothing to do with age, but anyone from 40 and above should always check their BP.”

On the other hand, given the season, he also gave some security tips and safety advices. He said the festive period is approaching and if anyone is to travel, they should ensure that the vehicle is well worked on and in perfect shape, ensure they check their extra tyres.