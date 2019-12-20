JAKIN Empowers 200 Youths

By Ayodeji Ake

JAKIN, a nonprofit organisation through its annual Fresh Foundation Project has again empowered 200 Nigerian out of school youths. Through this it will reduce the burden of unemployment and promote economic independence.

Addressing newsmen during the graduation ceremony at the end of the three months empowerment programme, the President JAKIN NGO, Mrs. Olubukola Adeniyi, noted that the organisation has since 2016 been empowering indigent youths to solve unemployment issues.

Speaking on the importance of the empowerment, Adeniyi said the programme basically provides participants with trainings on life building skills, vocational skills, basic business management principles, ankara accessories, bead making and makeup, gele tying, nail fixing, manicure and pedicure.

“The programme is actually targeted on indigents out of school youth from age 16 to 24 so they are expected to have finished secondary school. Although we give a special consideration to a very few, that have also finished junior secondary school and are above 16 years based on challenges shared by community stakeholders so we gave a few of them that special consideration”, she added.

“It’s basically for those that cannot afford to further their education. They must have finished from a government school and not a private school and they are definitely from indigent background and those residing in rural communities”, Adeniyi said while adding that the project came through with the support of Access Bank.”

The Wife of Commissioner for Budgeting and Planning, Lagos State, Mrs. Edith Bukola Egube, commended JAKIN for it laudable project on empowering the youths.

While charging the youths on self-confidence and commitment to attain success, Egube noted: “the youths should believe in themselves or no one else will believe in them. JAKIN has given them all the skills. A customer is a king and they should adapt their creativity to what the customer requires.

“All the competency skills as well as the entrepreneurial skills should be fused together with communication, attention to detail, decision making, teamwork, problem solving, initiative, working under pressure, would help them go far.”