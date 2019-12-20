Bakefest Offers Nigerians Loads of Sweetness

Vanessa Obioha

This year’s edition of the annual baking festival came with loads of sweetness. From fun games to baking competitions, the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, where the event held recently buzzed with activities. Sponsored by Baileys Delight, the park was transformed creatively to accommodate a variety of games, vendor stalls and of course a stage where the bakers showed their baking talents.

Guests had fun riding the mechanical bull, playing mega jenga, snakes and ladders, and tic tac toe. Those who came to explore their taste buds had the finest treat from masters who infused the creamy delight in cocktails, pastries and absolutely anything that delights the palate.

The highly anticipated bake-off between four teams of upcoming bakers paired with celebrities lived up to expectations. The three-round contest had participants in their separate booths whipping up tasty pies and tarts, delicious cocktails and the yummiest baked desserts within a given time limit.

The delicious scent of baked goodies wafted through the park long before the final call was made. The winning team, Team TimiKoks made up of actor Timini Egbuson and a baker, Chef Kok dazzled the guests and judges with creatively lavish Baileys Delight-infused presentations that won hearts and taste buds. Over two million Naira was awarded to contestants in cash prizes with the winning team carting away one million Naira.Other celebrities who participated in the third edition of the baking festival include Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season contestant Venita Akpofure.