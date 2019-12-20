“Airport Cleaning Service Challenging”

Airport cleaning services provider, Lakewood Development Company Limited has said that it is challenging cleaning airports that record streams of thousands of people everyday.

General Manager, Services of Lakewood, Mrs. Belinda Irafor, said that company has taken up the challenge of keeping the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), which records between 5000-10000 users daily with significant improvement in the overall cleanliness of the facility.

Irafor made this known recently when her company clinched this year’s Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos Island, Lagos.

Explaining the services Lakewood offers, Mrs. Irafor said “We are very grateful for this award and we are into janitorial cleaning, industrial cleaning and we are also in estate management. We are the ones cleaning the four international airports in Nigeria. Port Harcourt, Calabar, Lagos and Abuja.

Cleaning is a very interesting job because cleanliness is next to godliness. You have to make your environment clean and airport is a very important place and a very sensitive environment whereby you have to make the convenience and the entire environment hygienic and also make the passengers comfortable”.

According to the General Manager, they receive over 5,000 to 10,000 passengers at the airport everyday and that .for that reason the company is committed to make the airport very friendly for everybody including adults, infants and children coming from different places.

“For that reason and a professional cleaning company, we do our best and we leave the rest to God by making sure that the environment is convenient for everybody. We are very grateful for this award and we pray more come. We want the federal government to give us more opportunity to do better and give us more jobs”.

She said the company is doing well due to their orientation and readiness to render a selfless service to the people, adding that the award that was given to one of Lakewood staff, Mary Ishaya was just that she is a selfless person who listens to the words and advice of the management on what to do”.

She commended the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for its support and cooperation but urged the Authority to make all the facilities at the airport work.

“I think the only thing I want them to do is to allow us work as a team. They have been very accommodating and helpful. Whenever, we have complaints, they listen to us. I think the only thing that I want them to do for us right now is to make all the facilities working”, Mrs. Irafor said.