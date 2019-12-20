AbdulRazaq Presents 2020 Appropriation Bill to Lawmakers

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented a 2020 Appropriation Bill with estimate of N162 billion to the State House of Assembly, with provisions for critical infrastructure and human capital development taking the larger chunk of the budget.

The fiscal plan according to Abdulrasaq, comprises 53 per cent capital expenditure covering road construction and rehabilitation, rehabilitation and re-equipment of schools and hospitals, rehabilitation of court rooms, and completion of a 500-seater hall building at the House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly yesterday, Abdulrasaq said, “Basically, we are presenting a budget estimate of N162billion for 2020, up from N157 billion budget of the outgoing year. We propose 47 per cent recurrent expenditure and 53 per cent capital expenditure in a deliberate attempt to invest in the future and grow the economy through critical infrastructure and human capital development.

“One unique thing is that this budget is having an opening balance of N7 billion, or 4.3 per cent of the budget proposal, that we have saved in the past seven months.”

He added: “ The key highlights of the budget include construction of Kwara State innovation hub for information technology, large scale garment production factories, resuscitation of moribund industries, construction of new (urban and rural) roads, rehabilitation of public schools, capacity building for teachers for efficient service delivery, payment of UBEC contribution, rehabilitation of hospitals and health centres with provision of modern medical and laboratory equipment, payment of counterpart funds, and implementation of health insurance.

“We are also proposing construction of Ilorin Civic Centre (Ilorin Visual Art Centre), purchase of biometric finger prints and reader machines for e-auditing, commencement of e-Government, introduction of creative intervention fund for youth and graduate empowerment, provision of statewide irrigation scheme, agricultural mechanisation, commencement of the livestock transformation plan programme, and implementation of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme.”

He also proposed the purchase of vehicle for political office holders and members of the House of Assembly, rehabilitation of Squash Court rooms and other sporting facilities at Stadium Complex Ilorin, construction of a twin Squash Court, interventions in the state-owned media, and active promotion of culture and tourism.