Trump Calls Impeachment Vote ‘Assault on America’

As the United States House of Representatives was entrenched in debate on the two articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter, describing the impeachment vote as ‘assault on America.’

Writing in capital letters in a tweet Wednesday, Trump said “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

Trump had earlier on Wednesday taken to Twitter to ask his millions of followers to say a prayer, as the House of Representatives was readying to impeach a president.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts.

This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!,” Trump posted.

The president was also rapidly retweeting supporters in the conservative media and quoted a leading Republican in Congress who denounced the impeachment process and slammed Trump’s opponents as people who “all they had was never to let him have an easy breath.”

If the articles of impeachment are approved, as expected, Trump would become only the third U.S. president to be impeached.

No U.S. president has been removed from office via the impeachment process.

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the majority she needs to approve the two pending articles of impeachment, members said on Tuesday.

Democrats control the House 233 to 197 seats over Republicans, with one independent and four vacancies.

The impeachment process has deepened political divides in the U.S. as the country heads for the 2020 presidential election.