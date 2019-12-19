Senate Asks Police to Find Killers of OAU Prof

Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate has called on the Nigeria Police authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the killing of Professor Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, with a view to apprehending the assailants and bringing them to justice.

The upper chamber, which urged the federal government to place high priority on the safety of Nigerians during and after the festive period, observed a minute – silence in honour of the deceased, who according to the Senate, “died in active service to the fatherland”.

Coming under order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, Sponsor of the motion, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, said that Elusiyan, a professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; and Chairman, Medical Advisory Council of OAU Teaching Hospital, was attacked and killed on December 13, 2019, on his way to Benin at Iruekpen, Esan West local Government Area in Edo State.

The lawmaker stated that Elusiyan left Ife on Thursday for Ambrose Alli University on official assignment to supervise some students as an external examiner.

He added that on his way back to Benin where he intended to pass the night before moving to Ile-Ife on Saturday, he was attacked and killed by some unknown gunmen, while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.

“That the erudite scholar was killed by unknown gunmen while he was in active service of impacting knowledge to the incoming generation may send fears into others who are in similar activities all over the country and other nationals who may be interested in coming to Nigeria now and in future,” Fadahunsi said.

He lamented, “Till today, the police authority is yet to arrest anyone in connection with this gruesome murder.”

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday received the report of its Committee on FCT on the 2020 FCT Appropriation Bill, 2019, under consideration by the National Assembly.

The committee’s report was laid at the commencement of plenary by the Committee Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North).

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has formally approved the nomination of Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.

Amshi’s nomination was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019 and read on the floor by the President

of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/ 11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/ 11/19 dated 25th November, 2019, I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows: Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North -east); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North-east); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North -east); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South-west); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South-west); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South-south).

Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North-west); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North-west); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South-east); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South -east); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North -central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North-central).

In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two (2) additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent 16 nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON. At that time, I indicated that makes of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments of the following two (2) additional nominees as members of NAHCON, namely: Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”