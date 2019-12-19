NJC Recommends Appointments of 33 Judges

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday recommended for appointment six Heads of Court, and 26 Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal.

Their recommendation is part of the outcomes of the NJC meetings of December 17 and 18.

A statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed that the recommendation was made to governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers,Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad at its Meeting of 17th and 18th December, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, Thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria”, the statement read in part.

Those recommended as Chief Judge include; Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu for Anambra State, Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa, Kebbi State and Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme, for Cross River State.

Others recommended for appointment as Heads of Court include; Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau, as Grand Kadi, Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo, as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State and Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu, Customary Court of Appeal, Osun State.

The body however recommended Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, Chuku Mark Onyema, Ngbor-Abina Lemea and Fibresima Florence Atili as Judges of the High Court of Rivers State.

Recommended as Judges into the High Court of Ogun State are; Olufunmilayo O. Stanley and Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya.

For Imo State High Court are; Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, Leweanya Kechinyere, Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo, Vivian O. B. Ekezie, Eze Nonye Eke, Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere and Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere.

Those recommended as Judges into the Sokoto State High Court include; Aminu Garba Sifawa, Mohammed Mohammed and Raliya Uthman Muhammad.

According to the statement, all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.