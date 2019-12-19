HotSports Congratulate Sanusi on NFF Re-appointment

Leading sports production and marketing company, HotSports Nigeria Limited has congratulated Dr Mohammed Sanusi on his re-appointment as General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Sanusi, who is the Danmasani Wajeke of Wamakko, had his five-year tenure renewed by the Annual General Meeting of the Federation in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lagos, President/CEO of HS Media Group, Mr Taye Ige said that the renewal of Sanusi’s appointment was richly deserved.

“The fact that the renewal of your five-year tenure came ahead of the expiration of the first one is a fitting testimonial on the efficiency with which you have discharged your onerous responsibilities,” the statement stated.

Recalling the role of HotSports Nigeria Limited as the Official Media (Non-Match) Partner and Marketing Consultant to the NFF, Ige said that the company could attest to Sanusi’soutstanding administrative quality and inter-personal relationship.

Sanusi’s new term is to commence on January 1, 2020.