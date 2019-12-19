Expert Calls on Stakeholders to Digitalise Healthcare

Martins Ifijeh

The Chief Executive Officer, Rejuvenate 360 Limited, Onyekachi Agudosi has called on the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to digitalise healthcare system, as this would help the country achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said the role of digitalisation cannot be over emphasised, and that there was need to push the conversation forward to place Nigeria and Africa on the map of global healthcare industry.

Agudosi who spoke at the inauguration of the Rejuvenate Learn Health Initiative in Lagos recently, said the initiative was designed to help individuals and communities improve their overall health by increasing their attitude for better health through a professional learning platform.

He said: “We have seen situations where people in emergencies do not know what to do when their doctors are not on site to give adequate information on what to do.

“This led me to champion this movement by introducing the initiative which could give first-hand information; featured articles from finest medical professionals and also introduce the populace to a world of digitalisation.”

Agudosi disclosed that primary healthcare rot was the major issue confronting Africa’s healthcare.

“To move the conversation forward and reshape the narratives, we need to start taking care of the primary healthcare which includes understanding infection and control, understanding diseases, and having basic knowledge when it comes to healthcare enterprise.

“We are giving access to healthcare engines. If someone is trying to find basic information about healthcare or finding nearby hospital, it should be easy and free. That is why we are pushing the conversation forward because digitalisation is innovative and disruptive,” he said.

Agudosi also stated that Learn Health was an initiative of Doctor 247, a mobile digital health solution with the entire mobile healthcare system; you have your lab, your hospital and pool of doctors online on your phone. From there you can ask questions and customise the care that works for you.

Also, the Country Manager, Health Connect 247, Dr Uche Udeozo said establishing a digital health ecosystem can address the unmet needs in the healthcare space.

“Digital health technology can increase the patient to doctor ratio and importantly improve health outcomes of patients. Remote access means less chance of a patient catching a new illness due to reduces exposure to other patients in a health care facility.

“Digital health technology can reduce unnecessarily none urgent hospital visits. Remote analysis, monitoring services and electronic data storage will significantly reduce healthcare service cost saving for the provider as well as the patients,” the country manager noted.