Emulate Mandela, Buhari Advises African Leaders

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja advised African leaders to continue to draw inspirations from the legacies of former South African President, Nelson Mandela, on the need to make sacrifices for the good of their countries.

He also admonished them to emulate Mandela by leaving the stage at the end of their constitutionally stipulated tenure.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president made the remarks while receiving letters of credence from the new High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, TD Mseleku, at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the president described the 27 years’ imprisonment of the former South African President, the humility and broad-mindedness with which he served his nation as both a citizen and president as well as his decision to step down after one term in office as exemplary.

“Late Nelson Mandela was an exceptional leader. He spent 27 years in prison and served one term in office. His legacy is unprecedented. We are taking a cue from him on the lessons of leadership,’’ he said.

Adesina disclosed that Buhari was impressed by the maturity and passionate manner the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, handled diplomatic matters during his visit to the country in October, this year, noting that the brotherly meeting and exchange doused all the fears and doubts around relations between both countries.

“I was really impressed with the President’s maturity and diplomatic style of handling issues. I admired his initiative and concern.

“At the end of our visit, all those that were expressing doubts and fears had nothing to say. The visit was spectacular in many ways. Please give my deep appreciation to President Ramaphosa,’’ he said.

According to the statement, Buhari said South African companies in Nigeria were doing very well, assuring that the economy would always welcome investments.

The statement added that the South African High Commissioner, in his remarks,

pledged to work hard to ensure the implementation of all agreements reached by both Buhari and Ramaphosa.

Adesina also said the president received letters of credence from the Ambassador of Thailand to Nigeria, Mr Saksee Phromyothi as well as as the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Van Dijk.