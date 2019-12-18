APC Crisis: Lawan Heads 10-member Reconciliation Committee

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a high-level ten-member national reconciliation committee chaired by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the party commenced moves to reconcile aggrieved members.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued Wednesday said that the committee set up by the party was in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

He noted that the Committee was empowered to address grieviances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

Other members of the committee are: former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande (Vice Chairman); Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazaq; Sen. Binta Garba and Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

The ruling party added that committee members would be informed of the date for inauguration.