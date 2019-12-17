Senate Summons Minister, Immigration Boss over FG’s Visa-on-arrival Policy

By Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The new federal government policy on visa on arrival to all Africans expected to commence January 1, 2020, has suffered a setback, as the Senate Tuesday rejected its implementation until it is domesticated by the National Assembly.

This is sequel to a motion raised by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi based on Senate rules 42 and 52.

Adetunmbi raised concerns over the federal government’s policy on visa issuance to Africans, stating that it will pose security problems to Nigeria.

He explained that the policy though, in line with the recently signed African Free Trade Agreement, requires amendment to Section 12 of the 1999 constitution that spells out procedures for all immigrants into the country.

The Senate in plenary agreed with him and subsequently summoned the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbeaola and the Comptroller of Immigrations Mohammad Babandede.

Details later…