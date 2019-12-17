Renovation of N’Assembly to Gulp N35bn

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has disclosed that that the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) will supervise the first phase of the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, for which N35 billion has been budgeted.

Lawan made the revelation yesterday in Abuja while addressing media on the gains recorded by the 9th Senate in the last six months since its inauguration.

He said the renovation is to be carried out in phases by FCDA, the project supervising agency.

The Senate President noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had also given his approval for the National Assembly to be renovated, 20 years after the complex was handed over to the federal government.

“The leadership of the Senate and that of House of Representatives met with President Buhari on the need for general renovation of the National Assembly Complex, because since it was handed over to us, there has never been any renovation on the complex. We met with Mr President and he promised to carry out the work,” Lawan said.

He stressed that the funds for the renovation had been sourced from the 2020 budget, which the National Assembly intends to pass before it embarks on the Christmas and New Year break.

Lawan also told reporters the Senate will also pass the Federal Capital Territory Administration 2020 statutory budget before they embark on recess.

The FCT Statutory Budget is to be funded from one per cent of the 52.68 per cent Statutory Allocation of the Federal government from the Federation Account, Internally Generated Revenue and other sources as contained in the Revenue Fiscal Framework for the execution of recurrent and capital expenditure in the FCT.

FCT minister Mohammed Musa Bello had at the weekend, presented a statutory budget of N232 billion to the National Assembly joint committee of the Federal Capital Territory, with N53, 876, 241,095.00 (23.15 per cent) as personnel cost; N57,070,343, 435.00 (24.52 per cent) as overhead costs; and a proposed capital expenditure of N121,928,781, 417.00 (52.35 per cent) as the capital expenditure.