SAHCO Renews Handing Deal with Arik Air

Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Public Liability Company (SAHCO) has renewed its ground-handling contract with Arik Air.

During the signing of the new agreement at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO, SAHCO, Mr. Basil Agboarumi, promised to deliver quality and improved ground handling services to all its clientele across the nation’s airports, especially as it acquires more state-of-the-art equipment for operations.

Basil disclosed that some new ground handling equipment of the company would in the next few weeks arrive the country, saying that this would further improve the quality of its service to its clients, including Arik Air.

According to him, since the company was acquired by Sifax Group of Companies about nine years ago, the board had strived to improve the quality of services to its clients, stressing it would continue to grow its services especially as the company is enlisted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the renewed agreement with Arik Air, Agboarumi emphasised that it portends endorsement and credibility on the services of the ground handling company. The agreement was renewed for another three years.

He said, “Today is unique for SAHCO. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) for SAHCO begins today (Monday) and we are signing this contract with Arik Air. Arik Air has been with SAHCO for several years and we have witnessed the growth of the company over the years.

“We are happy that the new management has established the airline on the right path. Arik Air is a good company to do business with. We are very proud to associate with the airline. Wherever Arik Air is mentioned, we will stand up for you. We have new equipment coming in. Some of them are on the high seas, while others are with us here already in the country.

“We have warehouses in Port Harcourt, Kano, Lagos and Abuja and we are ready to build warehouses wherever they are needed. You have to understand that we are business people. If there is need for business expansion to any airport in the country, we will not hesitate to do that. Not just in Enugu, but across Nigeria. As long as business is expanding to those sides, you will see SAHCO there.

“You will understand that we are the only ground handling company that operates in all commercially operated airports in Nigeria. So, when it comes to warehouses and we are sure that it will be utilised to the fullest capacity, we will be there.”

In a statement, the Vice President, Ground Operations, Arik Air, Murat Ozcan, expressed hapiness with the renewed agreement with the ground handling company.

Ozcan also said that the airline had for the past five years developed a mutual relationship with SAHCO.

He explained that the renewed agreement would run for three years, adding that the management would be willing to constantly renew its contracts with the ground handling company.

He added that equipment of SAHCO had improved over the years and urged the management to constantly invest in state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have a very long standing relationship with SAHCO and they have always been there for Arik Airlines. For the past five years, we have had a very great experience with them and I am happy to say that we have signed for another three years for SAHCO to provide ground handling assistance for our networks.