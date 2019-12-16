Firms Set to Launch Solar Assembly Plant in Nigeria

Idowu Sowunmi

A United States-based manufacturer of solar panels, lighting and batteries, Triton Solar, in conjunction with Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) Inc would this week arrive Nigeria with the aim of launching Triton Solar innovative products for smart energy solutions.

Top executives of Triton Solar have said their visit would provide them the opportunity to present their innovative products and finalise preferred partner status with the Nigerian Government.

“We found a lot of possibilities for our products in Nigeria with its vast climate energy reserves and high requirement for power. We wanted to introduce clean energy in Nigeria.

“Also, Nigeria is currently growing and keenly looking into alternate energy sources. We want to do our part and help make the world cleaner with cleaner energy that would cause much lesser pollution,” the Chief Executive Officer, Triton Solar, Himanshu B Patel, said.

As part of their itinerary, Triton Solar/SV-NED team members would meet with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

The team would also visit Abuja where it would meet with some ministers, members of the National Assembly and other top government officials. There would have a separate meeting with potential investors in Great City Power Solutions, including Ambassador Bamanga Tukur.

Triton Solar/SV-NED team would also visit Sokoto State, where it would meet with Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saa’d Abubakar, among others.

Ahead of their visit to Nigeria, top executives of Triton Solar, including Patel and Managing Partner, Global Head of Business, Bhagi Nanda Sandilya, along with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, SV-NED, Mrs. Temitope Ajayi (aka Mama Diaspora), had a trade and investment meeting with the Consul-General of Nigeria, Hon. Ben Okoyen, and the Consul of Trade and Commerce, Nicholas Ella, on November 4 at the Nigeria House in New York, United States.

At the meeting, various models and opportunities to launch Triton Solar clean energy products and services as applicable to Nigeria were discussed.

The consul-general welcomed Triton Solar executives and their partner, SV-NED Inc, and assigned a three-member team to visit the firm’s New Jersey plant for live demonstration on same day. The three-member delegation had two-hour live demos and toured the assembly plant.

Speaking after their visit, Ella said: “It was a great delight to have visited Triton Solar to see the economic development opportunities the firm can offer Nigeria through its innovative products for smart energy solutions.

“I look forward to working with your firm very closely to bring to fruition this amazing opportunity to our country to further demonstrate leadership in the African region and put some ‘light unto humanity as well’. I welcome Triton Solar executives to Nigeria soon, and I wish you the very best in the future.”