Association Holds Inaugural Lecture, Award Ceremony

The Owa-Oyibu Elite Association will on December 21, 2019, hold its first inaugural lecture and award ceremony under the chairmanship of Hon. Hubert Obiaigwe.

The event, THISDAY learnt, would take place at D’host Optimum Event Centre, Opposite Ika North East LGA Secretariat, Oyibu-Alero Road, Owa Oyibu, Delta State.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the Secretary of the association, Ofebuzor Ndu Emmanuel, the occasion would be graced by many notable dignitaries, including the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II; Hon Nduka Irabor, Maj-Gen E.O Usiade (rtd), Chief Lawrence Oshiegbu, Prof. Ignatius Njoseh, Mrs. Mabel Ojeh among many others.

The statement, which noted that all sons and daughters of Owa-Oyibuhome and abroad are expected to participate at the inaugural lecture and award ceremony, also stated that the association is focused on harnessing the potential of Owa-Oyibu youths for the economic and political development of the traditional and political headquarters of Owa kingdom, and also as an organ of enlightenment and vehicle for information and progress.

The statement further noted that the association is aimed at enhancing the cultural, educational, civic and general well-being of its members.

“The association will use the occasion to focus on the education of the people of our community about Owa culture and traditions. We will also involve our members in community development, charity as well as socio-economic growth of the town,” Emmanuel said in the statement.