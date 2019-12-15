Osoba, Editors for Book Presentation on Nigerian Journalism

A former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, will chair the public presentation of two new books to mark 160 years of Journalism in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by Founder/CEO, Posterity Media, Mr. O’Femi Kolawole.

The statement said Lagos State Governor,

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour at the presentation.

The new books, The Gatekeepers, a biographical work featuring 20 Nigerian editors, columnists and media leaders, and Nigerian Journalism: 160 Years of Advancing Accountability, Promoting the Public Interest and Speaking Truth to Power, published by Posterity Media, will be launched at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, by 11am prompt.

While The Gatekeepers, celebrates the inspiring contributions of editors to democracy and public accountability, Nigerian Journalism, a series of essays and articles by renowned Nigerian journalists and stakeholders, proffers ideas and insights on how to improve Journalism practice in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Some of the editors featured in the books include former MD/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun, Mr. Mike Awoyinfa; Editor-in-Chief, Gaskia Media Limited, Mr. Dare Babarinsa; Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi; former editor, The Nation, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; Editor, Vanguard, Mr. Eze Anaba and Digital Director, THISDAY Newspapers Group, Mr. Tokunbo Adedoja.

Other include Editor, Daily Independent, Mr. Don Okere; Editor, Tribune, Mr. Debo Abdulahi; Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, City People, Mr. Seye Kehinde; Editor-in-Chief, YES International Magazine, Mr. Azuh Arinze and Editor, Sunday Telegraph, Mrs. Juliet Bumah.

Kolawole said there would also be a special forum themed “Strengthening the Nigerian Media for Greater Impact” at the presentation.

“Despite the tough operating environment Nigerian journalists, editors and media practitioners operate in, they deserve being celebrated for their patriotic service to our country,” Kolawole said.

“Beyond the accolades, however, this historic project of commemorating 160 years of Nigerian journalism is to further inspire the media as the fourth estate of the realm, to do a better job of advocating good governance for the betterment of all citizens while also consistently holding public officials to account for their stewardship.”

Kolawole said all editors featured in the publication will receive the Special Posterity Media Gatekeepers Award for their patriotic contributions to Journalism and Development in Nigeria while guests, including members of the public who intend to be part of the presentation ceremony, are expected to be seated by 10:30 a.m.