Umahi Presents N178.23b Budget Proposal for 2020

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, has presented appropriation bill of N178.136 billion to the State House of Assembly for 2020 fiscal year.

Tagged Budget of ‘Growth, Consolidation and Transformation’, the governor also expressed unwavering commitment towards minimum wage for civil servants.

He noted that a total of N46.080bn had been earmarked for recurrent expenditure while capital expenditure would gulp N132.056bn. This means that capital expenditure will get a lion share of 74.13 per cent of the budget leaving recurrent expenditure with 25.87 per cent.

He added that he would prioritise funding on the minimum wage and also introduce incentive –based programmes to motivate and reward civil servants especially teachers.

Umahi said: “Works and Infrastructure for Concession will receive a total of Fifty-Four Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Five Million and Eighty Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira, Forty Eight Kobo (N54,125,083,468.48) or 30.38% of the total budget sum”.

“Education will receive a total of Twenty Seven Billion, and Ninety Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Eight Naira Sixty Nine Kobo (N27,097,262,388.69) or 15.21% of the total budget sum”

“Similarly , Health will receive a total of Fifteen Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Forty One Thousand Six Hundred and Three Naira Eighty Five Kobo (N15,466,541,603.85) or 8.68% of the total budget”

“Human Capital Development and Commerce and Industry will jointly receive the sum of Eight Billion and Sixteen Million, Eighty Eight Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Four Naira Seventy (N 8,016,088,324.70) or 4.50% of the total sum”.

“Agriculture will receive Three Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Forty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira Sixty Five (N3,769,742,710.65) or 2.13% of the budget”.

“Security will receive Two Billion, Six Hundred and Seventy five Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N 2,675,500,000) or 1.5% of the budget sum, making a total of One Hundred and Eleven Billion, One Hundred and Fifty Million, Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Four Hundred and Ninety Six Naira Thirty Seven Kobo (N 111,150,218,496.37) or 62.40% of the budget sum allocated to the six critical sub-sectors,” he said