Olu of Warri Tasks FG To Commence Work on $16b Ogidigben Gas Plant

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to commence work on the $16 billion Ogidigben gas project, six years after its ground breaking by his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Itsekiri monarch made the appeal Thursday night during his fourth coronation anniversary noting that the project would have multiplier effect on the socio economic development of Delta State and Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that the project was what should engage Nigeria’s full priority considering its economic importance, job creating opportunities and other trickle down economic potentials it promises.

“We believe that this should be one of President Buhari’s star projects,” assuring that “we will continue to plead with him for work to resume there.”

The Itsekiri monarch thanked the President for recently giving approval and traction to the brand new Warri Deep Sea Port and also expressed profound gratitude to the Minister of Transport, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for his hard work and tenacity of purpose in bringing the project into fruition.

He told his subjects that in the course of his advocacy to the presidency, he met directly with President Buhari and solicited for his help in resuscitating the Warri Port, building a new Warri Sea Port, the Ogidigben Gas Revolution Park, the Koko-Ogbeye Road, the Warri -Ode Itsekiri trans-highway and many impactful projects.

“We note that work has resumed on Koko-Ogbeye Road but appeal that the road be dualised and pace of construction work doubled so that Mr. President can commission it for us before leaving office in 2023,” he added.

On politics, the monarch expressed sadness over the dwindling impact of his subjects noting that it was due to greed amongst politicians under his watch.

“The sad experience of our losses, arising from mutual suspicion, greed, selfishness, narrow mindedness and unhealthy rivalry, left very bitter tastes in our mouths. Needless to say that I am aware of all horse trading that took place across divides, driven mostly by these personal and very parochial considerations.

“As it stands today, we have come down from our position of four members at the state house of Assembly at the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999, to mere two seats in the house. Even these two continue to remain under serious threat, mostly from the action or inaction of our own so called politicians,” he added.

The Olu, however, appealed to his subjects to work with the officials of the National Population Commission in the planned national census that will take place in the near future.

“The Federal Government plans to have a national census in the very near future. I am aware that Warri South Local Government area is one of the few local governments that the early delineation enumeration exercise is taking place.

I have asked that all our people be ready to work with officials of the NPC to ensure a very smooth and successful task. As you all know, census is a serious national issue and must be handled with seriousness and attention it deserves,” he admonished.

Prominent Itsekiris and Ijaws witnessed the colourful ceremony held at Ode Itsekiri in Warri South local government area of Delta state.