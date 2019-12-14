NAJA Holds Prestigious Awards, NADDC, FRSC, Auto Sector Leaders Attending

All is now set for the 2019 Edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Auto Awards, a prestigious event that will hold next Tuesday, December 17 2019, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme, “EV in Nigeria- What Hope For The Future”, the historic event with very important global recognition among automakers and others in aftermarket is organised by automotive journalists in the country with the aim of recognising corporate stakeholders across different segments in the industry.

Confirmed special guests at the event are Jelani Aliyu, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Boboye Oyeyem, Corps Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC). The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is expected. Also to grace the event are chief executives and other decision influencers of auto companies, insurance firms, auto dealers and distributors, including marketers of automobile related products and services. The event will provide an opportunity for guests to network.

Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma said everything has been put in place to ensure the Awards ceremony turns out to be a successful and remarkable experience.

Winners at the different award categories were carefully scrutinised by members of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association.

Those to be honoured, according to the organisers include auto-based organisations and other automotive products and ancillary products like tyre brands, lubricants and individuals that are adjudged to have relatively stood out among other competitors in their respective segments in the country’s auto industry within the year.

Nigeria auto awards which is held annually and recognised in every part of the world is adjudged by industry stakeholders as the only respected and most-valued industry event in the country that involves all the motoring journalists in Nigeria drawn from the print, electronic and online media in the voting process.

There are various accord categories while the high point of the awards night is the awards in the Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) award category. Others are awards in the Luxury Car of the Year, Heavy Duty Truck of The Year, Most Innovative CEO of The Year, Auto, Pick-up of the Year, Showroom of the Year and many others.

New additions to the awards segments this year include, the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the year and Auto Rally of The Year and Online Auto Marketing Platform of The Year.