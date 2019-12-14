JJC Skillz Rocking Funke Akindele Chizzy Gets Her Man

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi was all smiles last weekend as she tied the knot (traditionally) with her man, Chike Ugochukwu. Lovely Chizzy got engaged to Chike back in September. The traditional marriage took place in her hometown, Enugu State. Nollywood colleagues like Judy Austin, Eve Esin, Iheoma Nancy, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie and Ebele Okaro were in Enugu to support Chizzy. This is showbizflair’s pick from the photos from the ceremony.

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, and her husband JJC Skillz stole the show on the red carpet at the grand premiere of the Ebonylife movie, “Your Excellency” in Lagos last Sunday. Funke and JJC Skillz were silky and elegant. They nailed the dress code for the premiere, which was “Inaugural Ball Dress”.