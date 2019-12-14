Bayelsa Ready to Give Account, Says Dickson

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

As part of its transition programme, the government of Bayelsa State says it has concluded plans to render account of its eight-year sojourn in Creek Haven, the state’s seat of power.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson made this known friday at the monthly transparency briefing which held at the Conference Room, Ministry of Finance, Treasury Building, Yenagoa.

He said the government had deemed it necessary to remind Bayelsans yet again, and for the last time what it did in the various sectors that has placed the state on a fast lane of development.

According to him, the one week programme which will hold as part of the handover ceremony will be tagged ‘stewardship’ and will also provide a unique opportunity for the incoming administration to take off.

Iworiso-Markson stressed that the elaborate programme will equally serve as an appraisal exercise as commissioners and heads of key parastatals and agencies will take turns to make their presentations in graphic details.

The Commissioner remarked that despite some challenges, the government did not shy away from its agenda of providing a new lease of life for the people.

He attributed the success story of the government to the clear headed leadership of Governor Dickson and his unwavering commitment to use public resources for the good of the people.

He said “Through the purposeful leadership of Governor Dickson, Bayelsa has been set on an unstoppable trajectory of growth and development that will continue to be seen in the coming years.

“The Restoration Government has indeed been one that has instilled decency and accountability into the governance of the state as never seen before.

“Bayelsans should expect proper accountability of our stewardship during the programme as every Commissioner and heads of agencies will come before the people to present their scorecard”.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Treasury, Revenue and Accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulou presented the income and expenditure profile of the state for the month of October, 2019.

He announced a total inflow of N19.86 billion comprising statutory allocation of N3.3 billion, derivation N10.47 billion and value added tax N5.2 billion.

Mr. Seipulou also said total deductions from the federation account stood at N6.8 billion while capital and recurrent payments gulped N8.59 billion, giving a net balance of 3.567 billion.

According to the Special Adviser, in September, the state government carried forward a deficit balance of N1.54 billion, thereby leaving the state with a positive balance of N2.027 billion as at the end of October.