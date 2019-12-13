NCAA Directs Turkish Airlines to Suspend Nigerian Operations

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) thursday directed Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria, pending when it meets the conditions set for it.

NCAA noted that the airline would henceforth cease to operate, pending when it is ready to fly with the right size of aircraft that could transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.

The directive was contained in a letter to the airline by the NCAA’s Acting Director General, Captain Abdullahi Sidi, on Wednesday.

Sidi, in a statement made available thursday to journalists in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Mr. James Odaudu, said the NCAA expressed displeasure over the incidence, which it said had been going on for over two weeks.

According to him, the incidence has become so bad that the most recent flights arrived without more than 85 per cent of passengers’ baggage on board.

He said: “Our airport authority has been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrive without their baggage. This issue has made passengers to carry out several mob actions at our airport and it is a great threat to our airport facilities.

“In view of all these, and a series of meetings held with the Turkish Airlines personnel, which did not yield any solution to this problem, the NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.”

He said if no remedial action was carried out by the airline the suspension shall be effective from the December 16.