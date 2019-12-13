Appeal Court Settles 805 Election Cases in 2019

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal thursday said it resolved a total of 805 cases, which emanated from the 2019 general election.

It also delivered judgments in a total of 4,007 other cases while 7,911 motions were also disposed off this year.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, made the disclosures at the 2019 annual conference of the Court of Appeal Justices in Abuja.

Justice Bulkachuwa showered encomiums on her colleagues for their hard work and resilience during adjudications of the election cases.

According to her, the 805 appeals arose from the various petitions filed by aggrieved contestants against the results declared in the general election.

The Appeal Court president, at the conference attended by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Muhammad Tanko Ibrahim, admitted that handling of the election cases was so hectic, as it took collective efforts of the justices for the cases to be disposed off to make the country’s democracy stronger.

She attributed the performance of the court to the reforms carried out on its rules and the practice direction, which are now giving speedy hearing to cases before the court.

She also stated that four justices of the court had been elevated to the Supreme Court bench.

On the yearly conference, she said it was put together for the justices to brainstorm and sharpen their skills having discovered training as vital part of development.

To enable the court to successfully clear the backlog of pending cases, Justice Bulkachuwa said four new divisions of the court would soon be opened.

She urged participants at the conference to take maximum advantages to be provided, adding that experts from various fields have been carefully selected to present papers on different topics.

The CJN in his brief remarks at the conference, urged the appellate court justices to cooperate with one another, be truthful, hard-working and shun egoism in the discharge of their judicial functions.