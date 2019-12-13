Air Peace Mulls Flight to Ibadan, Wins Award

Air Peace has been conferred with the, ‘Corporate Award of Excellence,’ at the 2019 edition of the University of Ibadan (UI) Alumni Association Luncheon and Awards.

The event held recently at Ibadan.

While receiving the awards, the Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, thanked the Alumni Association for honouring him and his airline, Air Peace.

The UI alumnus, who bemoaned how Nigerians whip up ethnic sentiments in salient national discourse, said, “We must make a resolve to start harnessing the powers that lie in our ethnic composition and leverage them for the development of the country.”

According to him, “My joy knows no bounds today. I appreciate this academia because it contributed to making me who I am today. I love my country and will continue to live a life of selflessness”.

He urged his fellow alumni to toe the same path by giving back to the University and the larger society.

Onyema revealed that, as part of giving back to the University and the city of Ibadan, which shaped him, Air Peace was planning to commence flights into Ibadan from Kano, Owerri and Abuja.

He said, “Very soon, we shall start flying Abuja-Ibadan-Abuja daily, Kano-Ibadan-Kano and Owerri-Ibadan-Owerri three times a week. This is part of our no-city-left-behind initiative and our plan to interconnect various cities of Nigeria, giving our esteemed customers more seamless connections. It will be recalled that just last month, the airline announced the commencement of Kano-Owerri-Kano flights.”

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of UI, Prof. Idowu Abel, described the Air Peace boss as a detribalised Nigerian who has shown strong commitment to the advancement of the nation through his various humanitarian initiatives and socio-economic interventions, like the creation of massive jobs, peace missions and philanthropy.

In the same vein, the President of the Alumni Association, Professor Elsie Adewoye, expressed gratitude to Onyema for accepting to be part of the homecoming as well as to be the guest lecturer.