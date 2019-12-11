NCS Intercepts Goods with DPV of N3bn in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Zamfara/Sokoto Area Command yesterday said it impounded contraband goods worth Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N3billion.

The command Public Relations Officer, Mailafia Magaji, stated this at the command’s headquarters while briefing journalists in Sokoto, explaining that the seizure was made possible by the operatives of anti-smuggling team of the command.

He disclosed that the consignments were seized by the anti-smuggling team through credible intelligence, stressing that the seizure was between October and November 2019 with a Duty Paid Value of N995,539,642.

Magaji added that some of the items seized within the period under review included 640 cartons of some unregistered, dangerous and unapproved aphrodisiacs (sex enhancement drugs) otherwise called Lady Killer, Great man, African Vigra and AK47, with DPV of N914,800,000.00, which were also intercepted along Ilella/Kware axis.

He further stated that the command also impounded three Toyota Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN; ER 415 ABJ; AZ 509 SRZ loaded with 132 jerry cans of 25kg vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis of Sokoto State.

The command image maker further disclosed that seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass were intercepted by the patrol team while on surveillance patrol around the border town of Ilella.

He stated that the command under Umar Gimba is appealing to the public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling in its entirety as the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command will not relent in its concerted effort to ensuring that smuggling activities are brought to the barest minimum within its area of jurisdiction.