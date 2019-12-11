Judge’s Absence Stalls Dasuki’s Alleged Fraud, Illegal Arms Possession Trial

The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), on allegations of multiple fraud and illegal arms possession at the FCT High Court, Maitama, was on Wednesday stalled due to the absence of the presiding judge.

Dasuki is being tried before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in two separate cases alongside other defendants since 2015.

The former Minister of State for Finance, Mr Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir; and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited, are listed as defendants in one of the cases.

The other defendants in the fraud charges are: former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Baba Kusa and two firms — Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Dasuki is undergoing trial on allegation of illegal possession of arms.

The court registrar with the consent of all parties, however, fixed February 13, 2020 for the continuation of the cases.

Dasuki is also standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja on allegation of fraud bordering on mismanagement of $2.1 billion set aside for purchases of military weapons to fight Boko Haram. (NAN)