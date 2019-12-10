We Followed Rules on Lagos PDP, Party’s NWC Replies George

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it has noted a media publication credited to a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, where he reportedly made some allegations against the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC), with regard to the election of the Lagos State Executive Committee of the party.

PDP in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is easily decipherable by all informed members and critical stakeholders that George mixed up issues.

According to the spokesperson of PDP, it is believed that George did this inadvertently, and unfortunately, came to an erroneous conclusion, “probably because he does not have the correct facts on the matter at hand.”

The spokesman said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the NWC wishes to state that the process that produced the elected Adedeji Doherty-led Lagos State Executive Committee followed all due process as stipulated by the PDP constitution, the party guidelines, the Electoral Act, and without any whimsical interference by the national leadership.

“All actions taken by our members in Lagos in filling vacancies left either by resignations, defections and or death of occupants of those offices followed due process.”

Ologbondiyan said it was a collective decision of the majority of PDP members in the state taken in determination to reposition the party for the challenges ahead, a development which ought to be commended by well-meaning leaders and members of the party.

He explained that Nigerians, especially Lagosians, are aware that PDP members and supporters are in the majority in the state but have wondered over the years why the fortunes of the party have not measured up to her numerical strength in successive general election.

According to him, “No responsible and meaningful national party leadership and committed followership would allow a promising state chapter of her party, like the PDP, to be eternally polarised, balkanised and stifled through continuous decimation of her membership due to unwarranted wrangling.”

The PDP, therefore, called on all critical stakeholders and its teeming members in the state to close ranks, put aside all personal and parochial interests and work with the newly elected leadership to strengthen the party and provide Lagosians a credible platform to rescue their state from the “strangulating and exploitative regime of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He said: “Indeed, Nigerians are looking up to our party for solutions, and we must not fail them in getting the stage ready for the collective quest to retrieve the reins of governance from the anti-people, oppressive, incompetent, corrupt and vindictive APC at all levels.”