WISCAR Organises Leadership Conference

The Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) has organised its 2019 Annual Leadership and Mentoring

conference.

This year’s conference with the theme: ‘I Do Not Walk Alone,’ was aimed at furthering affirming its commitment and dedication towards inspiring and empowering women for a successful future and a better nation.

In her remarks, the Founder of Women in Successful Careers, Amina Oyagbola, explained that this year’s theme fully echoes the power of collectivism, the power of networking, the power of social gatherings and communities, the power of not walking alone.

Oyagbola added: “We want to keep encouraging each other to walk together and cross bridges and challenges that hinder our progress and inclusion across sectors.

“Women and men need to work in unison for collaborative growth and success in the nation as the old adage says that if you want to move fast, move alone but if you want to go far, you need to move with people.”

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, while speaking at the event emphasised the importance of sisterhood, solidarity and community.

She said, “Women’s forward and meaningful participation makes economies more dynamic, peace agreements more durable, governance and inclusive societies much more resilient. A girl’s education contributes to remaking our world from the economy to the environment and society at large.

“Let me also point out that the United Nations is committed to leading by example and I am proud to say that WISCAR’s mission is ours as women must be included in all spheres.”