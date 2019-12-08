EFCC Probes NPC Directors for Alleged 280m Contract Scam

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) is currently under probe for alleged N280 million contract scam.

This was revealed in a letter the anti-graft commission addressed to the Acting Executive Secretary of the Council, Victor Egharevba on November 13, inviting three directors of the NPC for questioning.

The letter named the three directors to include the Director of Research, Director of Procurement, and Director of Finance and Account, directing them to report at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The letter, which THISDAY obtained yesterday read in part that the EFCC “is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from the above mentioned officials has become imperative.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to release them to attend an interview with the undersigned through O\C team 566 on Wednesday November 20 at the EFCC headquarters, 3rd floor, plot 301 and 302, Institution and Research Cadastral district, Jabi, About 10 a.m.

“They are required to report with certified true copies at the following documents:

“Contracts awarded from 2017 till date; all payment vouchers: status of work done by the contractors; tender bid documents; any other information that could assist in the investigation. Your corporation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”

However, THISDAY gathered that the Director of Finance and Account, Mr. David Adenike, allegedly handled all the 2018 capital projects including those in research.

A source, who spoke privately with THISDAY, said Adenike actually “interferes in everything. He single handedly handled all the 2018 capital projects including those for research. The directors in charge of Research and also procurement were also invited.

“The acting executive secretary was not invited. It is mainly the Director of Finance and Account, Mr. David Adenike. It is misappropriation of funds largely for the 2018 capital projects and even overhead funds.”

The source also revealed that the NPC “has been without a board for a number of years. The absence of a board could be responsible for the misappropriation of funds.”

A breakdown of the council’s 2018 appropriation showed that the sum of 176,060,654 was appropriated for Personnel; 83,909,990 for overhead, 280,135,303 for capital, while the sum of 540,105,947 was the allocated amount.