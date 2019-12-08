APC Clears 16 Chairmanship Seats in Ekiti LG Poll

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of all the 16 chairmanship seats in the local government election conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the election, including the APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, has denied the widespread allegation that there was sporadic shooting which led to the death of one Dotun Kosedake at Okitiko unit, Araromi ward in Ikere Ekiti during the election.

Aladejana said preliminary investigation had revealed that no one was shot at the polling unit and that the violence that erupted in the area, which he ascribed to cult clash, was not within the precinct of the polling unit.

Declaring the results on Sunday as presented by the Returning Officers, the SIEC boss said the APC candidate in Ado Local Government, Mrs Motunde Fajuyi, polled a total of 27,578 votes to defeat other 13 candidates in the election, while in Ido/Osi, Mr Adeola Adedimeji Lawrence of APC polled 15,879 to emerge victorious.

The winners also include: Ekiti East — Ogunjobi Esan polled 11,946; Efon — Mr Adetunji Bode Stephen scored 9,356; Ekiti Southwest — Hon. Amire Kola Kolade had 13,970; Ilejemeje — Akinola Oladunjoye scored 5,477 votes, while in Moba — Mr. Aborisade Michael got 13,028.

In Ijero Ekiti, Hon. Ropo Ige — 16,744; in Ikere Ekiti — Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodele –13, 244; Gbonyin — Hon. Ayodele Fadumiye — 13,320; Emure — Hon. Paul Awopetu — 11, 392; Ise/Orun — Mr. Alabi Olanrewaju — 12, 400; Ekiti West — Kareem Agunbiade — 21,874; Ikole — Mr. Sola Olominu polled — 21,228; Oye Ekiti — Mr. Foluso James Ojo — 20,352 and Irepodun/Ifelodun — Mr Shina Ogunleye won with 22,896.

A PDP candidate only had a good showing in Ekiti East Local Government, where the candidate got 4,033 votes to emerge the runners-up.

Speaking about the election further, Aladejana said: “Nobody was killed at ward 7 unit 006 in Ikere on Saturday. Nobody was shot. Though, we heard that someone came violently and made away with unused ballot papers. Even in the whole unit, there were just 280 registered voters and this does not in any way vitiate the outcome.”

Describing the election as peaceful, Aladejana commended the security architecture in the state for ensuring that no one was intimidated during the poll.