Obaseki felicitates with Sen. Obende on his 65th birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated with Senator Domingo Alaba Obende, on his 65th birthday, extolling his commitment to the welfare of the people and development of the state.

The governor said this during an event to mark the 65th birthday anniversary of Senator Obende, in Abuja.

Senator Obende was a member of the 7th National Assembly from 2011 to 2015, representing Edo North Senatorial District.

The event was graced by Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele and Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, Prince Joe Okogie, among others.

The governor said Senator Obende who served the state meritoriously is worth celebrating because he has overtime shown to be a man of integrity, who aligns with ideals that uphold the interest of the common man.

According to him, “We are gathered here to celebrate a true and respected son of Edo State, Senator Domingo Obende, as he marks his 65th birthday.

In the years that he represented Edo North at the National Assembly, he served with diligence and ensured that the interests and concerns of his people were put at the front-burner in national conversations.”