Mile 2 to Tin-Can on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway Closed for 72Hrs

Contractors handling the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway are set to commence palliative works on the road from the Mile 2 to Tin-Can axis in Lagos State, to fix bad portions and ease traffic on the ever-busy road leading to the nation’s seaport.

Owing to this, the Mile 2 inwards Tin-Can would be closed for 72 hours starting from 12 mid-night yesterday to 12 noon on Monday.

This was one of the fallouts of the meeting held in Lagos by the stakeholders on how to ease traffic on the road.

The stakeholders expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the road by the contractors and pledged to give them full cooperation and support to ensure the palliative works were carried out and also ensure timely completion of the entire road.

Speaking to journalists at the Sunrise bus stop segment of the ongoing construction work being financed by the Dangote Group, the General Coordinator of Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association (COMTUA), Mr. Okafor Stephen, said stakeholders were satisfied with the progress made so far and could only urge the contractors not to rest on their oars. According to him, all stakeholders resolved in their own interest to give the firm handling the project maximum cooperation and support so that the palliative works could be carried out on time for the benefit of the people and businesses in the area.

In his own remarks, the Director, Federal Highway, South-West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, explained that the meeting was to review activities as far as the road construction was concerned and thanked the stakeholders for their cooperation.

He stated that the contractors had been up and doing and they could not afford to relax pointing out that from the briefing received at the meeting, going forward, the firm would work all through festive periods and won’t go on holiday. This he stated was to ensure construction continued and the road was completed on schedule.

Adebiyi further explained that the work flow at the project site had been reviewed and all the stakeholders agreed to do their bit to ensure the traffic congestion is eased as construction goes on.

He said the trucks were already being removed to allow for the palliative works, adequate road signs are to be erected for proper guidance for the road users.

According to him, adequate traffic control and enforcement officers would be deployed and to allowed for speedy palliative repairs, the construction vehicles must have free access and work all round the clock and therefore vehicular movement would have to be restricted which is why the 72-hour partial closure of the open section of the road from Mile 2 to Tin-Can area. He advised motorists to seek alternative routes while the closure lasts

On his part, the Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, Hon. Kayode Opeifa, also corroborated the position of the stakeholders on status of reconstruction works on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and said the road will be closed to traffic by 12 midnight of yesterday to reopen on Monday, 12 noon, December 9, 2019.

Speaking in the same vein, Comrade Akeem Ogunmola, Zonal Treasurer of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), said his members were ready to offer helping hands to the contractors.

He added that his members have commenced the process of removing the trucks from the roads to allow the palliative works sail through.