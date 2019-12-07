LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW 2019 to hold this December

The third edition of the LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW would hold on the 14th of December 2019 at the Lekki Coliseum,Lekki Phase 1,Lagos.

The LUFS is Africa’s First Street Wear themed show and it gives a platform to Street Wear and Emerging Fashion Designers to showcase their collections to Retailers, Buyers, Fashion Enthusiast, the Media and a lot more. It also aims to position young designers for international fashion savvy audience and also commercialize their creativity.

The Fashion show would feature Runway Shows, Exhibitions, Masterclass and it’s scheduled to hold Saturday,14th December 2019 at The Lekki Coliseum with kick off time at 3pm. The LUFS puts the Lagos Street wear culture on the international stage; with the major aim of promoting street wear designers in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The LAGOS URBAN FASHION SHOW 2019 is Produced by ROUGH GEM ENTERTAINMENT with sponsorship from CARLO ROSSI and LG XBOOM.