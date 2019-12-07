Gunmen Abduct Two Catholic Priests in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Some unknown gunmen on Friday reportedly kidnapped two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi, from Awka Catholic Diocese.

The two clergymen were said to have been kidnapped on Benin-Owo Highway at Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, on their way to Akure, the state capital, for a wedding ceremony, on Friday evening.

A source said the two priests and other guests of the wedding ceremony were said to be coming from Awka , the Anambra State capital.

The source said some of the bridal train were coming in convoy with the reverend fathers but only the cars carrying the priests were stopped by the suspected kidnappers who dragged them out and took them to unknown destination.

“They didn’t even disturb others, their phones were not even collected, they just kidnapped the priests and left others.”

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesaola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev. Father Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to look for them,” he stated.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the development when he was contacted on phone.

“I will try and verify, but for now I am not aware,” Joseph said.