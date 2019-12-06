Ganduje Signs Law Creating New Emirates in Kano

Ibrahim Shiaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed into law the bill he sent to the state House of Assembly on Monday for the creation of four new emirates in the state.

The governor signed the bill at a special ceremony at Government House last night, the same day it was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers.

The new law seeks the creation of new emirates and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

This will give the state five emirates, including the Kano Emirate headed by Muhammadu Sanusi.

The state House of Assembly had earlier in the day approved and passed the 2019 Kano Emirate Council Bill and instantly transmitted it to the governor.

The passage followed the third reading and consideration by the committee of the whole during the sitting of the House presided over by the speaker, Abdulaziz Gafasa.

During the plenary session, the speaker said the assembly decided to pass the bill in view of its importance.

According to him, the new emirates will facilitate active participation of rural dwellers in governance.

The fresh bill was approved by the state executive council and presented to the lawmakers on Monday, following the nullification of Kano Emirs Appointment and Depositions Amendment Laws 2019 by Justice Usman Na’Abba of the state High Court.

The creation of the emirates and appointment of their first-class emirs generated controversy in Kano, as many believed the development was designed to weaken the influence of Kano Emir Sanusi.