Enyimba FC Captain, Abalogu, Charges Mates ahead of CONFED Cup

Enyimba captain Andrew Abalogu has urged his teammates to rise to the high standards that are required in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The People’s Elephant were beaten 2-0 in their group D opener against Hassania Agadir in Agadir, Morocco last Sunday, with the two times African champions rendering a below par performance.

The result has left Usman Abd’Allah’s side bottom of the group’s early standings after San Pedro FC and AC Paradou shared points in the other fixture.

The second round of matches come up this Sunday, with Enyimba having the chance to return to track against San Pedro in Aba.

Abalogu has now charged his mates to produce the level of intensity that is required to succeed at the continental level when they come up against the Ivorian side.

“It’s difficult to play on the continent because the standard is higher, that’s why we have to step up in our next game,” Abalogu told the club’s media.

“In the league you play against teams that you are used to, but on the continent it’s against top teams from different countries, that’s why it’s more difficult.

“We had a very bad game in Morocco, and everyone is still angry about it. We know the fans will expect something better on Sunday, so we’ll try our best.”

Sunday’s fixture at the Enyimba Stadium will kick off at 2pm, with Nigerien referee, Mohamed Ali Mousa appointed to take charge.